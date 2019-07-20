Officials respond to house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire & Rescue worked a house fire on Saturday .

The fire was reported to be in the 1400 block of Kearny Road around 5:30 p.m.

When units arrived, they found smoke and flames from the roof of the building.

The fire was said to be under control at 5:48. There were no injuries reported and extra units were brought to the scene due to the excessive heat.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Fire investigators are currently on the way to the scene, reports say.

There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.