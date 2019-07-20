🌡️☀️Excessive Heat Warning for Tidewater area & NE North Carolina until 11pm Sunday

Missing toddler drove himself down to county fair on toy tractor

Posted 6:58 am, July 20, 2019, by

How far can a little one really go?

(Chisago County Sheriff’s Office)

Well, one determined Minnesota 2-year-old got himself all the way down to the county fair, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday night, the sheriff’s office received a call about a missing toddler, according to a Facebook post from the office.

But the determined tyke wasn’t in danger — he just decided he wasn’t done at the fair.

The young boy hopped on his battery-powered John Deere tractor toy and drove it down the sidewalk and to a back entrance of the festivities, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.

Sheriff’s deputies found him next to the Tilt-a-Whirl, his favorite ride, the station reported.

“He was reunited with Dad,” the sheriff’s office said, “who promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery from it.”

