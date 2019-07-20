Inmates at Virginia jail left without air conditioning, running water during heat advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - Henrico County Jail West lost all running water Thursday night after a water main break along a nearby road, WTVR reported.

"When the water goes out, not only do the toilets and your ability to cook food stop, but the air conditioning also goes out," said Sheriff Michael L. Wade.

Workers from Henrico County Public Works were at the jail on Friday to remove the current water meter and replace it with a piece of pipe that will allow water flow back into the building, according to WTVR.

Wade said during that time, the jail did its best to accommodate the inmates.

"We ordered 10 Porta Johns for the sally port to allow inmates to come down and use them," Wade said.

With Friday reaching record temperatures, water and ice were also brought in.

"We went out and brought a bunch of bottled water, and we've been putting ice in some of the cell areas since it's been a little warm," Wade said.

"This is the third time in the 20 years that I've been sheriff that the water has been cut off to one of our jails," he added.

Henrico County Public Works said as of Friday night, the water pressure is back to normal, allowing the A/C to work again and water to flow back into the jail.

They said they'll be back out on Tuesday to add in one more permanent piece.