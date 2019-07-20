× First Warning Forecast: Sunny and sweltering Sunday

*** Excessive Heat Warning until 11 PM Sunday for the entire area. Afternoon heat index values 110 to 115 degrees.

HOT, HOT, HOT! Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the entire area through Sunday. Heat index values will be between 110 and 115 degrees through Sunday afternoon. We won’t get much relief tonight. Temperatures will dip to near 80. It will still be very muggy.

High pressure will continue to be in place Sunday which will keep skies mostly sunny. Temperatures will once again soar to the upper 90s to near 100. It will feel closer to 110 degrees due to the humidity.

Another hot day to start the work week with highs in the upper 90s. A cold front will approach the area and bring a chance for some showers and storms, mainly at night. The front will also usher in a much needed break from the heat.

Norfolk: Record Highs

* Sun (7/21): 101/1926

* Mon (7/22): 102/2011

Tuesday’s highs will top off in the low and mid 80s with showers and storms. That’s actually below normal for this time of year!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.