× First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat again today, Excessive Heat Warnings in place

*** Excessive Heat Warning until 11 PM Sunday for the entire area. Afternoon heat index values 110 to 115 Saturday and Sunday.

HOT, HOT, HOT! Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the entire area through Sunday. Heat index values will be between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon and again Sunday afternoon. Air temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100. This is very dangerous heat! Make sure you take the proper precautions if you have to be outside. High pressure will be in place today which will keep skies mostly sunny. We won’t get much relief tonight. Lows will only fall into the 80s.

Very similar conditions Sunday. Temperatures will once again soar to the upper 90s to near 100.

Another hot day to start the work week with highs in the upper 90s. A cold front will approach the area and bring a chance for some showers and storms, mainly at night. The front will also usher in a much needed break from the heat.

Norfolk: Record Highs

* Sat (7/20): 102/1942

* Sun (7/21): 101/1926

* Mon (7/22): 102/2011

Tuesday’s highs will top off in the low and mid 80s with showers and storms. That’s actually below normal for this time of year!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.