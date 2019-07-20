🌡️☀️Excessive Heat Warning for Tidewater area & NE North Carolina until 11pm Sunday

2 people arrested in Pasquotank Co. after marijuana, illegal firearms seized

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after discovering an illegal drug manufacturing operation in a Pasquotank County home.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents from the Albemarle Drug Task Force and the Elizabeth City Police Department served a search warrant on a residence on Griffin Swamp Road in the southern portion of the county Thursday. Sixteen pounds of marijuana, along with other drug paraphernalia items and two illegally-possessed firearms, were seized.

Joseph Daniel Bass was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling, manufacturing marijuana, two counts of trafficking of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Tiffany Nicole Williams was charged with maintaining a dwelling, manufacturing marijuana, two counts of trafficking of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

“While we know this is a highly debatable topic, we want the citizens of this county to know that we are going to enforce the law regardless of public opinion,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We know that marijuana may not specifically be the cause of crime; however, the illegal nature of drug manufacturing operations often increase criminal activity.”

