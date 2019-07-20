15-year-old boy fighting for his life after shooting, Newport News Police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a teenager walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a 15-year-old male who walked into the hospital with a gun shot wound.

The victim was then transferred to Riverside Regional Medical Center where his injuries are reported to be life-threatening.

The exact location of the shooting is still being investigated. There are no suspects at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-UP.

