UVA national championship license plates being offered by Virginia DMV

RICHMOND, Va. — You can ride in style, plus represent the national championship-winning Virginia Cavaliers, with new license plates offered by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Virginia DMV is releasing the plates to celebrate UVA’s college basketball national championship, which was won over Texas Tech back in April.

The plate is now available for purchase at any DMV customer service center, mobile office or online at dmvNOW.com.

According to Virginia DMV, the plate is $25 annually plus the cost of the registration and can be personalized for $10. They added that the cost is part of DMV’s revenue-sharing program; $15 of the $25 fee is returned to the University of Virginia to support student scholarships.

UVA has reportedly received more than $1.9 million from the revenue-sharing program since it was established in 1992.

“License plates are traveling billboards so this is a great way for fans to show their school spirit while supporting student scholarships,” said DMV

Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The limited edition plates won’t be available forever, so fans are encouraged to get theirs soon.”

Along with the UVA national championship plate, Virginia DMV offer two other UVA plate designs featuring the university’s Rotunda and the Block V mark.

The DMV says that more than 7,300 Virginians have UVA plates on their vehicles.

The three UVA designs are among the more than 250 special interest license plates available from DMV.

The limited edition plate can be ordered here.