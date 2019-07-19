Portsmouth Police investigating after suspects destroy storefront, steal guns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating an early-Friday morning robbery at a pawn shop where guns were stolen.

Police say suspects stole an unknown number of guns from Cash Money Pawn & Gun on Portsmouth Boulevard around 2:20 a.m.

Federal law enforcement is also investigating, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved.

There is significant damage to the exterior of the building, as the suspects demolished a portion of the storefront to gain access to the pawn shop.

The owner says three suspects rammed the back of a car into the building to break in. The car was disabled after the crash and the suspects ran off with the stolen guns.

The pawn shop is closed for the day, but they will reopen tomorrow.

This is a developing story.