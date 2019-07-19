Suffolk Fire & Rescue on scene of gas leak

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department are on the scene of a gas leak at IES Commercial and Industrial.

According to officials, the leak involves a 1,000-gallon propane tank, and Emergency Communications was notified of the incident at 9:39 a.m.

Captain Nick Savage said that a Virginia Department of Emergency Management regional response team from Portsmouth is on the scene off-loading the gas from the tank. AmeriGas is also on scene.

The business was evacuated, and has ceased operations for the day as a result of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Bowen Parkway is shut down until the operation is complete, and Suffolk Police are providing traffic control.

