Police investigate after man, woman shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man and woman were shot in Portsmouth in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue Thursday around 8 p.m.

Portsmouth Police said that both are expected to be OK and have were taken to a hospital to receive treatment for their lower body non-life threatning injuries.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and have not said if there is a suspect in this case yet.

This shooting investigation is still ongoing. And if you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.

