Packers safety, Lake Taylor HS alum Mike Tyson hosts youth football camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Green Bay Packers safety, and Lake Taylor High School alum, Mike Tyson is hosting his inaugural Titan Up 757 Football Camp.

Tyson’s camp takes place Saturday at Lake Taylor High School, and is free for 250 campers who registered online.

“I didn’t have this growing up, personally,” Tyson said. “To come back and give back to the youth is amazing.”

Tyson is less than a week away from taking part in his first training camp with Green Bay.

“My main thing this year is to master the playbook, because I’m on a new team now,” said Tyson, who was claimed off waivers by the Packers this offseason after playing ten games with the Houston Texans in 2018. “Master this playbook so I can get on the field, and whatever I need to do to get on the field I’m gonna do it to make an impact on this team so we can win.”

This is Tyson’s third team in three seasons. Before joining Houston, he was part of Seattle’s practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Tyson out of Cincinnati in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

“Yes, I want to know the [Packers] players and learn the coaches, but the main thing is to get the playbook down so I can stay there.

“Our safety coach, he help me out a lot. I got extra time with him. The players, they’re great people so they just brought me in like family and whatever I need help with they help me.”