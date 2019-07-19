Norfolk Tides adding ‘Bark in the Park’ date due to expected hot weather

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Tides added another date for its “Bark in the Park” event due to Sunday’s expected high temperatures.

Those who have tickets for Sunday, July 21’s Bark in the Park and are concerned about the heat can switch their tickets to Wednesday, August 21 for free. Sunday, July 21’s event is scheduled to go on as planned.

The Tides normally hold only two Bark in the Park events per year.

Anyone wishing to exchange their tickets can call Sze Fong at 757-622-2222 ext. 115 or email sfong@norfolktides.com.

Tickets for the event are $12 if purchased in advance and $14 if purchased the day of the game. All proceeds from the dog tickets will be donated to a local charity.