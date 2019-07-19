Norfolk detectives investigating homicide after man found dead in home

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of E. Olney Road Friday evening.

Around 7:10 p.m., dispatchers received a call for an unresponsive person. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground; he was not breathing.

Medics pronounced the man dead on scene. Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

His body will be taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death. His identity will be released once his family has been notified.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Download the News 3 app for updates.