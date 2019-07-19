Nats’ pitcher Stephen Strasburg hits home run, collects 5 RBI’s versus Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Washington Nationals Stephen Strasburg is known for his presence on the mound, but in Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, the right-handed pitcher helped his cause with some offense of his own, leading his team to a 13-4 win.

The 30-year-old, who has been with Washington since 2010, went 3-for-3 from the plate and racked up five RBI’s in Atlanta. Two of his hits coming in the third inning – one of which was a 420-foot home run.

The other two hits by Strasburg would be singles that helped the Nationals sustain a lead that the Braves couldn’t catch up to.

Strasburg, who won the Silver Slugger Award in 2012 for his position, is the first pitcher in Major League Baseball to hit a home run and record another base hit in the same inning since Edwin Jackson did so against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2010, according to ESPN.

There would have been a fourth chance for Strasburg to get an additional hit, but he was pulled in the sixth inning while pitching.

Strasburg finished the evening on the mound with a win over the Braves after only allowing Atlanta eight hits and ending his outing with a 3.52 ERA for the night.

Washington plays again in Atlanta against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 p.m.

Currently, the Nationals trail the Braves by seven games for the lead in the National League East division.