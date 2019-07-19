🌡️☀️Excessive Heat Warning for Tidewater area & NE North Carolina until 11pm Sunday

Nats’ pitcher Stephen Strasburg hits home run, collects 5 RBI’s versus Braves

Posted 1:11 pm, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, July 19, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Washington Nationals Stephen Strasburg is known for his presence on the mound, but in Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, the right-handed pitcher helped his cause with some offense of his own, leading his team to a 13-4 win.

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 18: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the third inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on July 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old, who has been with Washington since 2010, went 3-for-3 from the plate and racked up five RBI’s in Atlanta. Two of his hits coming in the third inning – one of which was a 420-foot home run.

The other two hits by Strasburg would be singles that helped the Nationals sustain a lead that the Braves couldn’t catch up to.

Strasburg, who won the Silver Slugger Award in 2012 for his position, is the first pitcher in Major League Baseball to hit a home run and record another base hit in the same inning since Edwin Jackson did so against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2010, according to ESPN.

There would have been a fourth chance for Strasburg to get an additional hit, but he was pulled in the sixth inning while pitching.

Strasburg finished the evening on the mound with a win over the Braves after only allowing Atlanta eight hits and ending his outing with a 3.52 ERA for the night.

Washington plays again in Atlanta against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 p.m.

Currently, the Nationals trail the Braves by seven games for the lead in the National League East division.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.