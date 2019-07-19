× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Even hotter days ahead this weekend before our next cooldown

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

*** Excessive Heat Warning from until 11 PM Sunday for the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and most of northeastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values near 110 Friday, 110 to 115 Saturday and Sunday.

Heat and humidity will allow storms to develop through the early evening hours. Some storms may produce heavy rain. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

Even hotter this weekend… We will warm to the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. With very high humidity, afternoon heat index values with reach 110 to 115. An isolated shower/storm is possible with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Monday will still be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 105. Cooler and less humid air will move in on Tuesday with a cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 80s for midweek with lower humidity. The cold front will also bring us a bigger chance for showers and storms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Saturday Night: Mostly Clear, Lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

