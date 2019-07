Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - House of Cards is a folk and Americana band from Norfolk performing original songs and what they refer to as "not-so-common covers." They bring two originals to our studio - "Flat Top Box" and "If You Were My Baby."

Catch House of Cards Live:

- Sunday, July 28th at Knotts Island Peach Festival

- Friday, August 1st at Gloucester Arts on Main First Friday

- Saturday, August 10th at The Grey Goose in Hampton

For more information visit www.facebook.com/HouseofCardsNorfolk/.