Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like 110+ this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Excessive Heat Warning from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM Sunday for the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and most of northeastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values near 110 Friday, 110 to 115 Saturday and Sunday.

*** Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday for the Eastern Shore and Dare County. Afternoon heat index values from 105 to 109.

Even hotter this weekend… Temperatures will return to the mid 90s today. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to near 110. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms firing up this afternoon. Strong storms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

We will warm to the upper 90s this weekend. With very high humidity, afternoon heat index values with reach 110 to 115. An isolated shower/storm is possible with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Monday will still be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 105. Cooler and less humid air will move in on Tuesday with a cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 80s for midweek with lower humidity. The cold front will also bring us a bigger chance for showers and storms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

