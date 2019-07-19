Family of 3 displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A family of three has been forced out of their home after a fire in the 900 block of Westgate Court in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7:11 p.m., arriving six minutes later. The first arriving company found smoke and fire coming from the one-story home.

After all occupants – one adult and two children – were accounted for and the home was marked all clear, firefighters deployed hose lines and worked to put out the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 7:35 p.m. and marked completely out at 7:53 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the home’s occupants are making lodging arrangements with family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

