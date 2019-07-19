🌡️☀️Excessive Heat Warning for Tidewater area & NE North Carolina until 11pm Sunday

Country music news with Cash from 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live

Posted 12:52 pm, July 19, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cash from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) shares the latest in country music news including Garth Brooks' dive bar tour, Miranda Lambert's new single and what Luke Bryan got for his birthday.

