Cat shot with bow and arrow in Gloucester dies, animal control says

Posted 11:02 am, July 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:43AM, July 19, 2019

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A cat has died after Gloucester Animal Control says it was shot with a bow and arrow.

Animal Control was not able to say when the cat was shot, but say it was found hiding in a pipe near the in the Timberneck area of the city Thursday night. The animal was taken to a veterinarian for care but ultimately died from its injuries.

Animal Control is calling the incident “disturbing”. Neighbors tell News 3 they are troubled by what happened to the cat.

News 3 is working to gather more information and will update this story as more information becomes available.

