HAMPTON, Va. – An 18-year-old woman from Chesapeake has gone missing after leaving a family member she was with Thursday.

Police say Katelan Corprew was with her father when she left the car they were driving in around 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rodgers Street.

At the time she went missing, Corprew was wearing a gray tank top and black jeans.

If anyone has any information regarding Katelan’s whereabouts, please contact the Chesapeake Police Department.

