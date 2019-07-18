🌡️☀️Excessive Heat Warning for Tidewater area & NE North Carolina 11a Friday – 8p Saturday
You’ll never guess how many men were arrested at a Florida Five Guys

STUART, Fla. – A fist fight at a Florida Five Guys led to – you guessed it – five guys being arrested, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Stuart Police Department shared a Facebook post that seemed to pick up on the irony of the situation.

“Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest,” they wrote.

According to the post, three juvenile males and two adult males were arrested, but the cause of the fight is not known.

