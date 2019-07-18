Virginia Beach Police need help to find wanted suspects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to find several people wanted on various charges.

Richard Hawkes is wanted on charges of credit card theft and receiving stolen goods. Police say he’s in the area, but they believe he’s getting help from people he knows to avoid getting arrested.

They’re also trying to find Carlos Hutton. He’s wanted for numerous felony charges of forgery, passing bad checks and obtaining money by false pretense.

Another man police need help tracking down is James Allen Lindsey. He’s wanted for revocation of a suspended sentence for a previous charge of sexual battery and sexual assault.

You can see pictures of each suspect in the above photo gallery.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police also need help finding the person who shot a man who is now in critical condition. They don't have a great image of the shooter, but say they know there are people with information who are afraid to come forward.

The shooting happened May 11 around 9:45 p.m. on Johnstown Lane.

If you know something about that case or any of the others, you can give a tip anonymously through Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.