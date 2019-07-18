× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat and storms again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

**Heat Advisory until 7 PM Thursday for all of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values near 105.

Heat, humidity, and storms again… Temperatures will return to the mid 90s today. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms firing up this afternoon and evening. Strong storms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Highs will return to the mid 90s Friday with afternoon heat index values 105 to 110. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the morning with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

We will warm to the upper 90s this weekend with afternoon heat index values near 110. A stray shower/storm is possible but most of the weekend will be dry. Monday will still be hot and humid but a break from the heat and humidity will move in on Tuesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 18th

1992 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

