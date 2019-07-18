Teen crashes stolen SUV into truck, sending man to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 17-year-old boy driving a stolen SUV crashed into a truck on Tidewater Drive Thursday morning.

Around 7:15 p.m. patrol officers saw a Chevrolet Equinox driving erratically southbound on Tidewater Drive near Guy Street.

The officers made a U-turn and tried to catch up with the vehicle with their lights activated, but before they could do so, the driver of the Chevrolet ran a red light at Tidewater Drive and Willow Wood Drive, hitting a Ford Ranger as a result.

The driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers took the teen driver of the Chevrolet into custody at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the Chevrolet he was driving was reported stolen from Virginia Beach.

Petitions will be sought against the juvenile for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license and eluding.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Tidewater Drive were closed for several hours Thursday morning while police investigated the crash.

No other injuries were reported, nor were any other vehicles involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

