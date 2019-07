SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a hit and run that left one man injured on Monday.

According to officials, the hit and run happened in the 1000 block of Bennetts Pasture Road around 4 p.m.

The injured man was reportedly struck by a vehicle while he was driving a moped.

A witness was able to provide a license plate number, however, it didn’t return to the identified vehicle, according to police.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.