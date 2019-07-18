South Carolina man arrested in Gloucester Co. for sexual assault of juvenile

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A man was arrested in Gloucester County for felony charges stemming from the sexual assault of a juvenile, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday.

Rodney Neil Nimrick, an Andrews, South Carolina man, was indicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration of a victim under the age of 13 years old.

The crime was reported recently, but police say the charges are from an incident that happened several years ago.

Law enforcement officials are concerned that there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

This case remains under investigation. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call Senior Investigator Steve Perry at (804) 693-6023 or by email at sperry@gloucesterva.info. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.