🌡️☀️Excessive Heat Warning for Tidewater area & NE North Carolina 11a Friday – 8p Saturday
Heat Advisory for all of Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina until 7 p.m. Thursday

Portsmouth Public Schools increase length of school day

Posted 4:37 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44PM, July 18, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Students in Portsmouth will be spending a bit more time in their classrooms come the 2019-20 school year.

Beginning in September, PPS said the school day will be extended 10 minutes.

This addition is expected to provide more time for instruction during the day and also allow for more flexibility when making up time lost to inclement weather, PPS said.

Here is what the new times will look like:

  • High schools will go from 7:20 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Middle schools will go from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
  • A elementary schools will go from 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. (with the exception of Douglass Park, which will go from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.); B elementary schools will go from 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
  • Preschools will go from 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. and New Directions Center will go from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Click here to see the complete listing.

Hampton Roads native Missy Elliott surprises students at Portsmouth high school

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.