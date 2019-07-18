Portsmouth Public Schools increase length of school day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Students in Portsmouth will be spending a bit more time in their classrooms come the 2019-20 school year.

Beginning in September, PPS said the school day will be extended 10 minutes.

This addition is expected to provide more time for instruction during the day and also allow for more flexibility when making up time lost to inclement weather, PPS said.

Here is what the new times will look like:

High schools will go from 7:20 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle schools will go from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

A elementary schools will go from 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. (with the exception of Douglass Park, which will go from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.); B elementary schools will go from 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Preschools will go from 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. and New Directions Center will go from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Click here to see the complete listing.

Hampton Roads native Missy Elliott surprises students at Portsmouth high school