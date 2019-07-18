Man found guilty in Norfolk homicide case

NORFOLK, Va. – A 36-year-old man has been found guilty on multiple charges stemming from a 2016 Norfolk homicide case.

Tremain Williams was found guilty of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, two counts of Grand Larceny Auto, Grand Larceny and two counts of Credit Card Theft.

Willaims was arrested back in 2016 when law enforcement in Nassau County, New York found him driving a stolen 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe that was connected to the homicide case police were working back in Norfolk, according to police.

While conducting their investigation, police say they found a loaded M4 assault rifle in the vehicle.

