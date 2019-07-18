Man critically injured after Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a house fire in the 1400 block of Bartlow Place Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:20 p.m.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the fire was small and was contained to one area of the home.

While the house suffered very little smoke and fire damage, Virginia Beach EMS personnel took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

