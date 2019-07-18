Heat Advisory for all of Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina until 7 p.m. Thursday

Man arrested after striking house, police vehicle in Virginia Beach

Posted 12:00 pm, July 18, 2019, by

Zollie Barrett

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department said Thursday that it had arrested a man accused of crashing into a house and striking an occupied police vehicle.

According to police, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop Monday at Old Donation Parkway and North Great Neck Road. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Zollie Rufus Barrett, refused to stop and crashed into a house’s brick facade.

As Barrett continued to flee in the vehicle, he struck a police vehicle.

On Wednesday, officers were able to identify Barrett, who was charged with two counts of eluding police and endangering persons, hit and run, driving on a suspended license and other traffic infractions.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.