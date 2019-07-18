Man arrested after striking house, police vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department said Thursday that it had arrested a man accused of crashing into a house and striking an occupied police vehicle.

According to police, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop Monday at Old Donation Parkway and North Great Neck Road. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Zollie Rufus Barrett, refused to stop and crashed into a house’s brick facade.

As Barrett continued to flee in the vehicle, he struck a police vehicle.

On Wednesday, officers were able to identify Barrett, who was charged with two counts of eluding police and endangering persons, hit and run, driving on a suspended license and other traffic infractions.