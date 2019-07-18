× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: A Few Storms Friday, Dangerous Weekend Heat

Excessive Heat Warning in effect Friday 11 AM – Saturday 8 PM for: all of Southeastern Virginia including the Tidewater area and Northeast North Carolina. Hazard: Dangerous heat indices.

Expect scattered showers and storms to stick around for the first part of the night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 70s. Some storms could be severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds especially across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds through the morning with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It’ll be hot again with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values 105° to 110°.

It’s going to get even hotter over the weekend. We will warm to the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon heat index values near 110. A stray shower/storm is possible but most of the weekend will be dry.

Monday will still be hot and humid but a break from the heat and humidity will move in on Tuesday thanks to a strong cold front. The front will also increase rain chances for the middle of the week but the much needed break from the heat will be much appreciated.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Friday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Friday Night: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

