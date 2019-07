Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tom Gill, Chief of Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service (www.vbls.org), joins us to talk about why rip currents are so dangerous and how to get out of one if you get caught.

And watch the beach this August as the USLA National Lifeguard Championships return to the Virginai Beach Oceanfront August 7 - 10. For more information visit usla.org.