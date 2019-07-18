JetBlue flight passengers stuck at Norfolk International Airport for nearly 12 hours

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of 195 people flying a JetBlue plane from Trinidad and Tobago to John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) were stuck at Norfolk International Aiport (ORF) since 10 p.m. Wednesday evening after the flight was diverted due to possible smoke in the cockpit.

JetBlue says that a new flight crew is helping these passengers get to JFK. And that the new departure time for this flight is now 10 a.m. Thursday.

The aircraft landed Wednesday without incident.

JetBlue did not share why or how smoke may have possibly gotten into the plane’s cockpit.