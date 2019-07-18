Insects and rodents may seek shelter in your home to escape the heat

NORFOLK, Va. – As the heat index reaches upward of 100 degrees you may find more creepy crawlers inside your home.

Pest experts said insects and rodents are trying to escape the heat just like we are and because of that they may try to seek shelter inside of your house or patio.

Charlie Church with Getem Pest Control said ants and cockroaches seem to be the biggest culprits when the weather gets toasty.

He said their increased activity indoors partly comes from the fact they are searching for water sources.

According to Church, rodents aren’t really drawn to a home during the summertime but you may find they around your AC unit. He said that happens because they are looking for water and they may be drawn to the condensation around the unit.