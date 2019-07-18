Heat Advisory for all of Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina until 7 p.m. Thursday

Hampton, Newport News announce back-to-school immunization clinics for 2019-2020 school year

Posted 12:03 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, July 18, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District has announced back-to-school immunization clinics for the 2019-2020 school year.

Locations for the clinics include locations in both Hampton and Newport News.

The immunizations being offered are for the ages four to 6-year-old for MMR, DTaP, Polio and Varicella; 11-year-olds for Tdap and HPV.

Officials with the Peninsula Health District said children entering kindergarten are the most likely to need immunizations.

To get your children vaccinated, the Peninsula Health Districts says you must have identification and all records of immunizations, vaccines or shots, plus an insurance card — if you have one.

Below are the locations for the back-to-school immunization clinics for the 2019-2020 school year:

  • Peninsula Health Center at 416 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard from August 26 — September 6 with immunization registration from 8 a.m. — 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. Extended hours September 3 from 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. 
  • Hampton Health Center at 3130 Victoria Boulevard from August 26 — September 6 with immunization registration from 8 a.m. — 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. Extended hours September 3 from 7:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. 
