A live dance number to get us ready for the 2019 CoVa Best of Party on Coast Live

Posted 2:39 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:43PM, July 18, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This year's CoVa Best of Party is July 25th at Decker Half Moone Center in Downtown Norfolk - an evening of Sizzle, Salsa and Swoon with a theme of "Hot Havana Nights".

Lisa Davenport joins us with more details about the event and some exciting new additions.

Kiana Fiske from the Mambo Room Cultural Events Center and Latin Studio (mamboroomdance.com) introduces a live Salsa performance with two of her dancers to get us ready for the fun.

Visit Covabestof.com for more information.

 

