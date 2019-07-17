× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat and humidity continue

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

**Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM for most of Eastern Virginia and Eastern North Carolina. Maximum heat index values 103 to 107.

Heat and humidity climb… Highs will warm into the mid 90s today, a few degrees hotter than yesterday. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Highs will return to the mid 90s tomorrow with afternoon heat index values near 105. Scattered showers and storms are expected tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will drop for Friday and the weekend, but it will be dangerously hot. Highs will return to the mid 90s Friday with afternoon heat index values closer to 110. We will warm to the upper 90s this weekend with afternoon heat index values near 110. A break from the heat and humidity will move in early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 17th

1975 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

Tropical Update

Post-Tropical Cyclone Barry moving across Illinois to Indiana. Barry is expected to produce additional rain accumulations of 1 to 3 inches from portions of the Upper Ohio and Upper Tennessee Valleys into the northern Mid-Atlantic through Thursday.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.