Virginia Beach’s EJ Manuel transitions from NFL QB to ACC football analyst

CHARLOTTE, NC - EJ has traded in TDs in for TVs.

EJ Manuel, one of the most-decorated football players to come out of coastal Virginia, has hung up his helmet after a storied college career and five seasons in the NFL. Manuel, who won four bowl games as quarterback for Florida State from 2009-12 after a standout career at Bayside High School, retired from the NFL last month to accept an analyst position with the newly-formed ACC Network.

He joins fellow locals like DeAngelo Hall (NFL Network) and Michael Vick (FOX) who have transitioned from the NFL to high-profile network TV jobs.

"There must be something in the water as we all say now," Manuel said smiling during an interview with News 3. "I'm extremely proud to be from there - even on the music side you have Pharrell, Timbaland, Missy Elliott, Teddy Riley. There's [Pro Football Hall of Famer] Bruce Smith, he's been in my life a long time - he and my Dad grew up together. Once again, I'm just so excited to have this opportunity and continue to represent The 757 like I always do."

Following his career at FSU, Manuel was a first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He started in 10 games his rookie season throwing for 1,972 yards and 11 touchdowns.

EJ is FSU’s all-time leader in completion percentage (66.9), which is tied for third in ACC history, and ranks among the top five Seminole quarterbacks all-time for passing yards (7,736, 4th), total offense (8,563, 3rd), completions (600, 3rd) and attempts (897, 5th), despite only two seasons as the full-time starter.