Virginia Beach Police searching for female suspect after bank robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is on the scene of a bank robbery on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to police, the robbery happened at the ABNB Federal Credit Union located at 3237 Virginia Beach Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is a black, heavyset female with her hair shaved on both sides and her center hair braided. Police said she fled the bank in an unknown direction after presenting the teller a note demanding money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

