Swimming advisory issued for portion of Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. – A swimming advisory has been issued for Buckroe South Beach in Hampton, the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday.

According to the Virginia Department of Health Beach Monitoring, bacteria results from a recent test were above safe levels.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored, and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.

Swimming advisories issued 7/17/19 for Buckroe South Beach @HamptonCity – Bacteria results exceed safe levels — VDH Beach Monitoring (@VDHBeach) July 17, 2019

Download the News 3 app for updates.