Norfolk Police searching for man wanted for robbing Wells Fargo

Posted 4:31 pm, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32PM, July 17, 2019

Steven Brown

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo bank last Friday.

According to police, 35-year-old Steven M. Brown has an active robbery warrant in connection to the robbery, which took place at the bank’s 440 Monticello Avenue location. Brown entered the building around 4:30 p.m., demanded money from the clerk and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

