Meet the media: ACC Football Kickoff underway in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – A kickoff. It marks the beginning of a football game. In the ACC, the kickoff is the unofficial start of football season.
Wednesday and Thursday in Charlotte, all ACC football programs will be represented at the 2019 ACC Kickoff – the conference’s annual media days.
Wednesday, Atlantic division teams meet the media at the Westin Charlotte. Thursday, it’s the Coastal division.
News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler will have live coverage, both on-air and online, from Charlotte.
|TIME
|SCHOOL
|COACH
|PLAYER
|PLAYER
|ATLANTIC PLAYER AND COACH PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE – JULY 17
|11:45 – 12:15 p.m.
|Willie Taggart
|WR Tamorrion Terry
|DT Marvin Wilson
|12:30 – 1 p.m.
|Steve Addazio
|RB AJ Dillon
|DT Tanner Karafa
|1:15 – 1:45 p.m.
|Dave Doeren
|OT Justin Witt
|DE James Smith-Williams
|2 – 2:30 p.m.
|Dino Babers
|QB Tommy DeVito
|DE Kendall Coleman
|2:45 – 3:15 p.m.
|Dave Clawson
|RB Cade Carney
|LB Justin Strnad
|3:30 – 4 p.m.
|Scott Satterfield
|WR Seth Dawkins
|LB Dorian Etheridge
|4:15 – 4:45 p.m.
|Dabo Swinney
|OG John Simpson
|S Tanner Muse
|
COASTAL PLAYER AND COACH PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE – JULY 18
|9:30 – 10 a.m.
|David Cutcliffe
|QB Quentin Harris
|LB Koby Quansah
|10:15 – 10:45 a.m.
|Manny Diaz
|WR K.J. Osborn
|LB Shaquille Quarterman
|11 – 11:30 a.m.
|Pat Narduzzi
|WR Maurice FFrench
|CB Dane Jackson
|11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|Justin Fuente
|TE Dalton Keene
|S Reggie Floyd
|1 – 1:30 p.m.
|Mack Brown
|OL Charlie Heck
|S Myles Dorn
|1:45 – 2:15 p.m
|Geoff Collins
|WR Jalen Camp
|LB David Curry
|2:30 – 3 p.m.
|Bronco Mendenhall
|QB Bryce Perkins
|CB Bryce Hall