Heat Advisory issued for most of Eastern Va. and Eastern N.C. Wednesday until 8PM

Meet the media: ACC Football Kickoff underway in Charlotte

Posted 9:48 am, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, July 17, 2019

2019 ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, NC – A kickoff. It marks the beginning of a football game. In the ACC, the kickoff is the unofficial start of football season.

Wednesday and Thursday in Charlotte, all ACC football programs will be represented at the 2019 ACC Kickoff – the conference’s annual media days.

Wednesday, Atlantic division teams meet the media at the Westin Charlotte. Thursday, it’s the Coastal division.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler will have live coverage, both on-air and online, from Charlotte.

 

TIME SCHOOL COACH PLAYER PLAYER
ATLANTIC PLAYER AND COACH PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE – JULY 17
11:45 – 12:15 p.m. Willie Taggart WR Tamorrion Terry DT Marvin Wilson
12:30 – 1 p.m. Steve Addazio RB AJ Dillon DT Tanner Karafa
1:15 – 1:45 p.m. Dave Doeren OT Justin Witt DE James Smith-Williams
2 – 2:30 p.m. Dino Babers QB Tommy DeVito DE Kendall Coleman
2:45 – 3:15 p.m. Dave Clawson RB Cade Carney LB Justin Strnad
3:30 – 4 p.m. Scott Satterfield WR Seth Dawkins LB Dorian Etheridge
4:15 – 4:45 p.m. Dabo Swinney OG John Simpson S Tanner Muse
 

COASTAL PLAYER AND COACH PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE – JULY 18
9:30 – 10 a.m. David Cutcliffe QB Quentin Harris LB Koby Quansah
10:15 – 10:45 a.m. Manny Diaz WR K.J. Osborn LB Shaquille Quarterman
11 – 11:30 a.m. Pat Narduzzi WR Maurice FFrench CB Dane Jackson
11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Justin Fuente TE Dalton Keene S Reggie Floyd
1 – 1:30 p.m. Mack Brown OL Charlie Heck S Myles Dorn
1:45 – 2:15 p.m Geoff Collins WR Jalen Camp LB David Curry
2:30 – 3 p.m. Bronco Mendenhall QB Bryce Perkins CB Bryce Hall

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.