Meet the media: ACC Football Kickoff underway in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – A kickoff. It marks the beginning of a football game. In the ACC, the kickoff is the unofficial start of football season.

Wednesday and Thursday in Charlotte, all ACC football programs will be represented at the 2019 ACC Kickoff – the conference’s annual media days.

Wednesday, Atlantic division teams meet the media at the Westin Charlotte. Thursday, it’s the Coastal division.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler will have live coverage, both on-air and online, from Charlotte.

TIME SCHOOL COACH PLAYER PLAYER ATLANTIC PLAYER AND COACH PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE – JULY 17 11:45 – 12:15 p.m. Willie Taggart WR Tamorrion Terry DT Marvin Wilson 12:30 – 1 p.m. Steve Addazio RB AJ Dillon DT Tanner Karafa 1:15 – 1:45 p.m. Dave Doeren OT Justin Witt DE James Smith-Williams 2 – 2:30 p.m. Dino Babers QB Tommy DeVito DE Kendall Coleman 2:45 – 3:15 p.m. Dave Clawson RB Cade Carney LB Justin Strnad 3:30 – 4 p.m. Scott Satterfield WR Seth Dawkins LB Dorian Etheridge 4:15 – 4:45 p.m. Dabo Swinney OG John Simpson S Tanner Muse COASTAL PLAYER AND COACH PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE – JULY 18 9:30 – 10 a.m. David Cutcliffe QB Quentin Harris LB Koby Quansah 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. Manny Diaz WR K.J. Osborn LB Shaquille Quarterman 11 – 11:30 a.m. Pat Narduzzi WR Maurice FFrench CB Dane Jackson 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Justin Fuente TE Dalton Keene S Reggie Floyd 1 – 1:30 p.m. Mack Brown OL Charlie Heck S Myles Dorn 1:45 – 2:15 p.m Geoff Collins WR Jalen Camp LB David Curry 2:30 – 3 p.m. Bronco Mendenhall QB Bryce Perkins CB Bryce Hall