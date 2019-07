VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police arrested Carnaey Hathaway for impersonating a police officer on Monday in Virginia Beach.

According to officials, police were called to the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard around 9 a.m. for a person trespassing on private property.

Hathaway reportedly told the property owner that he was a law enforcement officer when asked why he was on the property.

Police arrested Hathaway a short distance from where he reportedly impersonated a law enforcement officer.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.