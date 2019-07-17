Man allegedly exposing himself to pizza delivery drivers in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police say a man exposed himself to female pizza delivery drivers on Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 2500 block of Bridge Road in reference to an alleged indecent exposure.

When police arrived on scene, they say an adult male in the 3000 block of Frederick Street allegedly had been exposing himself to female pizza delivery drivers.

There is no further information at this time. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.

