Heat Advisory issued for most of Eastern Va. and Eastern N.C. Wednesday until 8PM

Man allegedly exposing himself to pizza delivery drivers in Suffolk

Posted 1:16 pm, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, July 17, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police say a man exposed himself to female pizza delivery drivers on Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 2500 block of Bridge Road in reference to an alleged indecent exposure.

When police arrived on scene, they say an adult male in the 3000 block of Frederick Street allegedly had been exposing himself to female pizza delivery drivers.

There is no further information at this time. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.852354 by -76.467162.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.