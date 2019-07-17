× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking more storms and an extremely hot weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Expect scattered showers and storms this evening. A few may reach severe limits with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Heat and humidity climb… Highs will warm into the mid 90s Thursday. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will drop for Friday and the weekend, but it will be dangerously hot. Highs will return to the mid 90s Friday with afternoon heat index values closer to 110. We will warm to the upper 90s this weekend with afternoon heat index values near 110.

A break from the heat and humidity will move in early next week. By then, we could even experience highs below normal for this time of year!

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Thursday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 17th

1975 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

Tropical Update

Post-Tropical Cyclone Barry moving across Illinois to Indiana. Barry is expected to produce additional rain accumulations of 1 to 3 inches from portions of the Upper Ohio and Upper Tennessee Valleys into the northern Mid-Atlantic through Thursday.

