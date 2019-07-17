July is National Blueberry Month! Local farm says there are a couple weeks left to pick ’em

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Robert and Juanita Burns know a thing or two about blueberries.

For around 40 years, their farm Pungo Blueberries Etc. on Muddy Creek Road has given people in the area a place to pick them fresh.

July being National Blueberry Month, News 3 paid a visit to the farm to check in on this year’s crop.

Robert Burns says this year has gone better than the last two, even if the hot days is ripening the berries a little faster than normal.

“[The heat has] more of an impact on the customers than they do the berries. That’s why we encourage customers to come out early in the day to pick,” he said.

Burns tells News 3 the picking season will likely last only a couple more weeks, ending another rewarding season for he and his wife.

“It’s more of a profitable hobby than it is a business, but we enjoy it. We enjoy being outside. You enjoy growing things and seeing people enjoy picking them,” he said.

Blueberries can be sweet or more tangy in flavor and not only are they good to eat. They’re good for you! They’re packed with antioxidants and high in vitamin C and potassium.

The Burns have sold a lot of them over the years, but because age is making it harder to maintain the farm, Robert says this could be their last season in business. They will make a decision on whether or not to continue after this season.

“It’s been very rewarding, very satisfying to see the production we’ve been able to produce and also the people coming out here. We’ve made a lot of good friends,” he said.

