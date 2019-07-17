Indiana burglary suspect left wallet at crime scene, police say

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man accused of breaking into a garage to steal thousands of dollars in tools made it easy for police to find him.

Columbus police said Chaz G. Berger, 24, left his wallet at the crime scene.

Officers responded Tuesday morning to a home on Pearl Street after a homeowner said someone broke into his garage and took $4,000 in tools along with other items. The homeowner also handed over a wallet that Berger had dropped during the break-in, police said.

Later Tuesday, officers found Berger passed out in a truck in the parking lot at Cambridge Square Apartments. They reportedly saw some of the tools stolen in the garage burglary in his truck and located some other stolen items inside a nearby apartment.

Berger was arrested on a preliminary burglary charge. Police are working to determine if the some of the recovered items were taken during other recent garage burglaries reported in Columbus.