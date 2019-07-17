Massive recall issued for hummus sold in Virginia, N.C. stores due to potential listeria exposure

HAMPTON ROADS/ NE NORTH CAROLINA — A Hummus recall for multiple brands produced by Pita Pal Foods, LP of Houston, Texas, is impacting products sold locally in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Food and Drug Administration said in a release that the products are being voluntarily recalled due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility – not in finished products – during an FDA inspection.

The products being recalled were made between May 30, 2019, and June 25, 2019.

Stores that these products were sold at nationwide include Harris Teeter, Kroger, Food Lion, Lidl, Fresh Market and Target.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Customers who have purchased products listed below with these use-by dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.

Learn more about the recall here.

A full list of impacted products is below: