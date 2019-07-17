Massive recall issued for hummus sold in Virginia, N.C. stores due to potential listeria exposure

HAMPTON ROADS/ NE NORTH CAROLINA — A Hummus recall for multiple brands produced by Pita Pal Foods, LP of Houston, Texas, is impacting products sold locally in Virginia and North Carolina.
The Food and Drug Administration said in a release that the products are being voluntarily recalled due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility – not in finished products – during an FDA inspection.
The products being recalled were made between May 30, 2019, and June 25, 2019.
Stores that these products were sold at nationwide include Harris Teeter, Kroger, Food Lion, Lidl, Fresh Market and Target.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Customers who have purchased products listed below with these use-by dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.
Learn more about the recall here.
A full list of impacted products is below:
|BRAND NAME
|
PRODUCT NAME
|
UNIT SIZE
|
UPC
|USE BY
|PACKAGE DESCRIPTION
|Bucee’s
|Garlic Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|850157000312
|08/01/19;
08/03/19;
08/11/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Bucee’s
|Texas Spicy Hummus w/ Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|850157003023
|08/02/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Fresh Thyme
|Original Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|41330 11210
|08/05/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027023
|08/13/19;
08/16/19;
08/26/19;
08/28/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Olive Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036952066
|08/13/19;
08/15/19; 08/16/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Pine Nut Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027054
|08/13/19;
08/15/19;
08/16/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027030
|
08/13/19; 08/15/19;
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|17 oz.
|072036958648
|08/15/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Spicy Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036950444
|08/13/19;
08/15/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Traditional
Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027016
|08/05/19;
08/13/19;
08/15/19;
08/26/19;
09/03/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Traditional
Hummus
|17 oz.
|072036959768
|
08/13/19; 08/16/19;
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Original Hummus
|6 oz.
|851351007558
|08/12/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|851351007688
|08/02/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|851351007695
|08/02/19;
08/04/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|851351007701
|08/04/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|6 oz.
|851351007565
|08/12/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Lantana
|Beet Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004365
|08/21/19;
08/22/19; 08/24/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Black Bean Hummus
|2 pack of 10 oz.
|10855432004136
|08/10/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Black Bean Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001735
|08/08/19;
08/10/19;
08/19/19;
08/25/19;
09/02/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Buffalo Hummus
|10 oz.
|855432004153
|07/30/19;
07/31/19;
08/07/19;
08/13/19;
08/19/19
|Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
|Lantana
|Carrot Sriracha Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004266
|08/09/19;
08/17/19;
08/18/19;
08/23/19;
08/29/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Cauliflower Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004884
|08/09/19;
08/17/19;
08/22/19;
08/29/19
|Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
|Lantana
|Edamame Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001407
|07/31/19;
08/01/19;
08/09/19;
08/12/19;
08/13/19;
08/14/19;
08/19/19;
08/20/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Extra Spicy 3 Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004686
|08/21/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
|Lantana
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|2 pack of 10 oz.
|10855432004143
|07/30/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001421
|07/30/19;
08/06/19;
08/11/19;
08/15/19;
08/17/19;
08/19/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|White Bean Hummus — Singles
|4 pack of 2 oz.
|10855432004501
|08/21/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Lantana
|White Bean Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001438
|07/28/19;
07/30/19;
08/05/19;
08/12/19;
08/17/19;
08/19/19;
08/21/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Carrot Hummus — Singles
|4 pack of 2 oz.
|10855432004495
|08/30/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Lantana
|Edamame Hummus — Singles
|4 pack of 2 oz.
|10855432004518
|08/09/19;
08/21/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Lantana
|Hatch Chile Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004860
|7/30/19;
08/01/19;
08/06/19;
08/12/19;
08/19/19
|Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
|Lantana
|Spicy Yellow Lentil Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001414
|07/28/19;
08/08/9;
08/09/19;
08/18/19;
08/19/19;
08/22/19;
08/29/19;
08/30/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lidl
|Hummus Quartet
|16 oz.
|4334035782713
|08/10/19;
08/12/19;
08/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Pita Pal
|Hummus Variety Pack
|16 oz.
|851570003904
|07/27/19;
08/02/19;
08/12/19;
08/16/19;
08/23/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Mezza Sundried Tomato Hummus
|11 oz.
|851351007336
|08/05/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Olive Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000657
|08/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003331
|07/21/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Hummus Variety Pack
|16 oz.
|851570003546
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003508
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|32 oz.
|850157000022
|07/22/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus
|5 lbs.
|85015700025 1
|07/28/19;
08/08/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
12/10/19; 12/15/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000671
|08/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|5 lbs.
|850157000237
|07/28/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
12/09/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000664
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|32 oz.
|850157000022
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000824
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Basil Sundried Tomato Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000695
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|5 lbs.
|850157000985
|08/11/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003638
|08/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Edamame Dip with Sesame
Stick
|6 pack of 3.5 oz.
|851351007091
|08/11/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Pita Pal
|Garden Vegetable Hummus
|5 lbs.
|851351007879
|08/05/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Mezza 4 Bean Hummus
|11 oz.
|851351007312
|08/05/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003348
|07/21/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Original Hummus
|17 oz.
|851570003058
|07/21/19;
0729/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003317
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus
|17 oz.
|851570003089
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|17 oz.
|851570003096
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000688
|07/28/19;
08/02/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus
|32 oz.
|851570003430
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus Singles
|2 oz.
|851570003935
|08/19/19
|Plastic tub with clear film covering.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus To Go Pack
|4 pack of 2 oz.
|85157000374 4
|08/19/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|85157000377 5
|07/27/19;
08/01/19;
08/17/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|5 lbs.
|85015700097 8
|08/11/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|851570003362
|07/31/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Sesame Pine Nut Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000831
|07/28/19;
08/02/19; 08/11/19; 08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Texas Spicy Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003614
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Reasor’s
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00085
|08/02/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Hummus Variety Pack
|16 oz.
|78767000816
|08/04/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Reasor’s
|Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|07876700067 0
|08/02/19;
08/16/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Original Hummus with Pretzel
|4.1 oz.
|78767 00079
|08/03/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Reasor’s
|Pine Nut & Sesame Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00070
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00068
|08/02/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Roasted Garlic Hummus with Pretzel
|4.1 oz.
|78767 00080
|08/03/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Reasor’s
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00069
|08/06/19;
08/16/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Spiced-Up Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00071
|08/05/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00072
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Roundy’s
|Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|011150995153
|08/26/19
|Plastic Tub with Lid
|Roundy’s
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|011150995160
|08/16/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Roundy’s
|Traditional Hummus
|10 oz.
|011150995146
|08/15/19;
08/26/19;
09/03/19
|Plastic Tub with Lid
|Schnucks
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092387
|08/05/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Garden Vegetable Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092394
|08/05/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092370
|08/05/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092363
|08/05/19;
08/12/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Traditional Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092356
|08/05/19;
08/12/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|7-Select
|Chipotle Garlic Hummus w/ Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|52548595289
|11/28/19;
12/01/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|7-Select
|Classic Hummus w/ Pretzel
|4.1 oz.
|52548595272
|11/25/19;
12/01/19; 12/17/19
96171
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|7-Select
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|52548613037
|11/26/19;
12/01/19;
12/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.